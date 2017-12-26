Patna: Devotees gather in number to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh's birthday

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Bihar's Patna witnessed a heavy rush of devotees, who gathered to celebrate the 351st birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

On Monday, the three-day-long 'Shukrana samaroh' or 'thanksgiving', which marks the closing ceremony of 'Prakash Parv', a year-long celebration of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, came to an end.

The year long celebration was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna earlier this year.

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru was born in Bihar's Patna on December 22, 1666 and his birth place has been converted into Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara. Guru Gobind Singh had immensely contributed to Sikhism, in which founding the warrior Sikh community-Khalsa in 1699 was the most prominent one. Several religious and spiritual events were held during the three days of Shukrana Ceremony. Earlier on December 24, the Prime Minister paid tribute on 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh. "As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv, I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He was an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts inspire people across generations," he tweeted. Adding, "Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty." (ANI)