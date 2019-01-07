Patna HC rejects Tejashwi's plea to stay in Deputy CM's bungalow

The Patna High Court on Monday rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate his bungalow.

The bungalow was allocated to Tejashwi in 2015 upon his appointment as deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. However, he continues to occupy the bungalow even after RJD broke the alliance with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

In October, the Patna High Court rejected Tejashwi's appeal against the Bihar government's plea to evict him from his official residence at 5, Deshratna Marg.

Thereafter in November, Tejashwi had filed a fresh appeal challenging the high court's judgement. The bungalow has been reassigned to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after RJD formed the coalition with BJP. In a similar case in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court in October last year granted four months time to the state government to evacuate the government bungalow occupied by the former ministers. (ANI)