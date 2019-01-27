Patna: PM Modi to address NDA rally on March 3

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an NDA rally here on March 3, announced BJP ally JD(U)'s state president Vashisht Narayan Singh on Sunday.

“We will be organising a big political rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on March 3. I will not predict the number of people who would attend it but can say that it will be an unprecedented one in the region," said Singh while addressing a press conference here.

Others who will attend the rally include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party's Ram Vilas Paswan and other senior leaders of NDA.

Singh also said, "We will reach out to people with the details of public welfare works done by the government and urge them to participate in the rally,” he said. BJP state president Nityanand Rai and LJP state president Pashupati Paras were also present at the press conference. On December 23, BJP president Amit Shah had announced that Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP will contest on six seats in Bihar. Shah had also informed that his party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while an equal number of seats will go to the Janata Dal(U). (ANI)