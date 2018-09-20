Patna rape: Principal refutes charges

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): The school principal, accused of raping a class 5 student in the institution's premises, has rebutted the allegations levelled against him.

"I have not done anything and medical examination will establish the fact," he told ANI.

The principal of the school in Patna's Phulwari Sharif town, and a clerk were arrested on the charges of repeatedly raping the minor girl for a period of over nine months, during which she also got pregnant.

Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaaj informed that the two accused have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and relevant sections of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) Act.

The SSP further said that they will ensure a speedy trial in the matter. (ANI)