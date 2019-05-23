Patna Sahib LS seat; Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead by 1.50 lakh votes against Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading the battle on the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 1.5 lakh votes against Congress candidate and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

"I have always said that the people of Patna Sahib want to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again," the Union Minister for Law and Justice told a press conference here.

"My agenda has always been that of hope vs opportunism. On the one hand, there was an opportunistic alliance while on another end there was a belief of development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Prasad added.

Out of a total 40 seats in Bihar, BJP is ahead on 16 seats and its ally JD(U) is leading on 15 seats. Ramvilas Paswan-led Lok Jan Shakti Party is ahead on six seats, according to Election Commission trends. Congress is leading on one seat while RJD is ahead on two seats. (ANI)