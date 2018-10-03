Patnaik-led Odisha govt cheating tribals: Maoists

[India], Oct 03 (ANI): Maoists have claimed that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government is cheating tribals in the state.

The Maoists, who held a meeting here on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) on Tuesday, said the Gurupriya Bridge, which Patnaik claimed will bring development to the region, has caused large-scale losses to tribals.

"The Odisha government has constructed the bridge to loot the minerals in the region. To generate surplus electricity from the Balimela reservoir, the Odisha government has been storing more water in the dam. As a result, huge tracks of land under seven panchayats in the area have been inundated and thousands of farmers have suffered crop losses," the Maoists said.

According to reports, more than 2,000 people attended the meeting which was held on the border abutting Sileru area in Vizag. Addressing the tribals, the Maoists also said that if the Odisha government fails to decrease the water level in the Balimela reservoir, they will support the people's agitation. (ANI)