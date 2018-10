[India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing earlier today at Kurgiakh helipad.

The chopper had to make an emergency landing at around 2:20 PM after a matteress was detected on the runway.

All three passengers on board the helicopter, which was flown from Padam valley, are said to be safe.

The helicopter is providing strategic air services to the priority areas of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)