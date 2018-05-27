Pawan Kalyan slams TDP for ignoring healthcare

[India], May 27 (ANI): Staging a protest against Andhra Pradesh government's negligence towards healthcare, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asked the former to resolve the issue of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Speaking to ANI, the JSP leader slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government for being apathetic towards the basic healthcare of the poor.

"Uddayan is facing an epidemic and is a long pending issue for more than two decades. The problem is it is far away from Andhra Pradesh and is the most backward area. The leaders are rich, but the people are in an extremely bad condition. Though everyone knows about the problem, there is no strong will in the successive governments which has cost more than 20000 deaths in the last one and half decades," he said.

When asked whether he is gaining political mileage from the protest, Kalyan said, "We are looking at people-oriented politics. Everyone has neglected people's primary healthcare, primary education, and sanitation. The leaders are rich, their lives are good, but the common people are suffering." Pawan Kalwan started his hunger strike on Friday, and ended the strike on Saturday at 5 pm in Srikakulam district. (ANI)