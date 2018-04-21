Pawar, Akhilesh, Tejashwi Congress' star campaigners in Karnataka?

[India] April 21 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday released the list of party's star campaigners for ensuing Karnataka Assembly polls, which also includes names of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However, the list released by Campaign Committee Chairman D.K. Shivakumar, says that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will discuss with Pawar, Akhilesh, and Tejashwi to get their nod to be party's star campaigners.

The Campaign Committee has finalised the names of 22 senior Congress leaders, who are: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Chiranjeevi, Priya Dutt, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ashok Chavan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ashok Gehlot, Khushboo, Nagma, Sushmita Dev, Renuka Choudhary, Randeep Surjewala, Oommen Chandy, Amit Deshmukh, Amrinder Singh Raja Brar, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Raj Babbar, and Ramesh Chennithala. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. The Congress is looking to retain the power in Karnataka. (ANI)