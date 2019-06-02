Pawar dismisses NCP-Congress merger reports

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar Saturday dismissed speculation that his party was likely to merge with the Congress.

Speaking at a party meeting in Mumbai, Pawar also touched on the issue of alleged Electronic Voting Machine tampering, saying he had doubts about the technology from early on.

The meeting was held Saturday to discuss the Lok Sabha results and review preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The NCP has its own identity and it will maintain it. Speculation about merger with the Congress was a rumour spread by some journalists who wanted that "we should not stay together with our allies", Pawar said.

The speculation about a possible merger had begun after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met Pawar in Delhi after the Lok Sabha results. The NCP president further said that political leaders, the media as well as political analysts thought that the government at the Centre will change after the the Lok Sabha elections. The NCP president further said that political leaders, the media as well as political analysts thought that the government at the Centre will change after the the Lok Sabha elections. "But what happened was exactly opposite... I had doubts about EVMs from early on," he said. "But what happened was exactly opposite... I had doubts about EVMs from early on," he said. "The BJP lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls even though they were in power (in those states). A doubt had crossed my mind whether these losses were (meant) for winning national elections," he said cryptically. "The BJP lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls even though they were in power (in those states). A doubt had crossed my mind whether these losses were (meant) for winning national elections," he said cryptically. The Bharatiya Janata Party is now trying to destabilise the Congress governments in the three states, he alleged. The Bharatiya Janata Party is now trying to destabilise the Congress governments in the three states, he alleged. Talking about the Maharashtra polls, which are due this year, Pawar said as in the Lok Sabha elections, his party will give chance to young and fresh faces.