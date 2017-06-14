Pay and Pension Revision Committee won't solve pensioners' problems: BJP

[India] June 14, (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the problems of the employees and pensioners of Tripura Government won't end with declaration of the revised Pay Commission.

The BJP unit of Tripura has criticized the state government for the upgraded basic pay.

Addressing a media conference at BJP headquarters in Agartala on Tuesday, BJP's spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said, "The long deprivation of the employees and pensioners of Tripura Government would not end with declaration of the acceptance of the recommendations made by Pay and Pension Revision Committee for the employees and pensioners."

Sinha said that under Pay Band (PB)-1, state employees would get Rs 14,040, whereas central government employees are getting Rs 17, 947; under PB-2 state government employees are to get Rs 17, 325 and central government employees are getting Rs 35,400. "The present Chief Minister who is holding this post for around 20 years uninterruptedly, forget central pay commission, not a single Pay Commission was formed during his tenure," said one of the pensioners. The government of Tripura declared revised Pay Commission serving and retired government employees on April 1 and it was implemented from June 1. Interacting with the media in the state secretariat after Cabinet meeting, Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha said that the booster point for calculation of fixation formula at 2.25 percent would be followed while substantial increases in pay and pension would be affected. According to Saha, the average increase of all would come up to 19.68 percent. The increase in the pay of fixed-pay employees would be according to the formula announced for regular employees. (ANI)