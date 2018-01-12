PC by SC judges was necessary: Former AG

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Former Attorney General Shrihari Aney on Friday said that the press conference by the four Supreme Court judges was an "absolute necessity".

Speaking to ANI, Aney said that the four judges wouldn't have taken such a step without thinking and it is up to the people to understand what led them.

"It is not a very happy thing that the judges had to hold a press conference. And it draws attention in an adverse way to the Supreme Court and its working. It also affects the image of a high office not only the CJI but also the Supreme Court. But I consider it an absolute necessity," he said.

"These are very senior judges and come only after CJI. They wouldn't have taken the step without thinking. If it has fallen upon them to take action, it's up to us to understand what led to that," he added. In a first in independent India's history and a first for the Supreme Court of India, four judges addressing the media on Friday, appealed to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive. Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar addressed the press conference on the lawns of Justice Chelameswar's official residence here. Speaking on behalf of the four judges, Justice Chelameswar expressed his lament over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court. The judges said that they have discharged a debt to the nation by issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution (Supreme Court). They written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in which they expressed concerns over the functioning of the Supreme Court. They have also raised issue Judge B.H. Loya's death. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya's postmortem report from Maharashtra government asserting that the "matter is very serious." The apex court has posted the next hearing on the issue for Monday, 15 January. (ANI)