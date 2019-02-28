PC Chacko advises Sheila Dikshit to tie up with AAP

New[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Congress party in-charge PC Chacko on Thursday met Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit and suggested that the party should form an alliance with AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said a source.It appears that a grand alliance against the BJP is unlikely to happen. Chacko has said that the party high command is willing to tie up with AAP in the coming General elections, according to the source.Dikshit, however, has not said anything on the proposal till now. She said that she will speak to the party workers in the national capital about it and then respond.Dikshit has called for a meeting with DPCC workers on Friday to discuss the issue, informed the source.The alliance talk was on the sidelines of the Opposition meet on February 27 when AAP's Sanjay Singh discussed the matter with the top leadership of the Congress.The source also added that the party is willing to tie up at least in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. However, all the state leaders are opposing the move. (ANI)

SEARCH