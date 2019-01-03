PCB seeks Centre's attention due to non-availability of GST share

[India] Jan 3 (ANI): Elected Members of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Thursday sought Centre's attention on the issue of financial constraints and crisis being faced the board due to non-availability of the share of Good and Services Tax (GST) from the state government and Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"We the Elected BJP Members of the Pune Cantonment Board would like to place before your kind consideration the issue of financial constraints and crisis being faced by the Pune Cantonment Board due to non-availability of the share of GST from the State Government, and grants, funds and allotment of service charges from MoD due to which the Board has become deficit," an official statement statement.

Notably, as per provision of Section 10 (2) of the Cantonment Act 2006 (41 of 2006) every Cantonment shall deemed to be a municipality under clause of Art 243 (e) of the Constitution for receiving grants and allocations and implementing the Central government's schemes of social welfare, public health, hygiene, safety, water supply etc. The PCB also stressed that it has been making continuous efforts with the State government for allocation of share from the revenue collection being collected by them from commercial establishments, stamp duty etc. "Several deliberations held with the State Finance Commission have not yielded any results. (ANI)