[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ghulam Nabi Patel succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Patel was fired upon by the terrorists in Rajpora while he was coming to Pulwama from Yader.

His two personal security officers also sustained injuries.

The terrorists, however, managed to flee away from the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)