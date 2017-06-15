PDP targets Mirwaiz, says Kashmiris aspire to become Indian cricketers

[India], June 15 (ANI): The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asserted that more attention should be given to Kashmiris who support and aspire to become Indian cricketers rather than to separatists like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The PDP's reaction was on Mirwaiz's tweet, wherein, he congratulated Pakistan for entering the finals of the Champions Trophy after defeating England by eight wickets in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra said victory of any cricket team shouldn't be used for petty politics.

He cited the example of Kashmiri cricketer Pevez Rasool, who plays international cricket for India. "I think the people, who follow the Indian cricket team, see the players as their role models. And, you have cricketers like Pervez Rasool. There is a Pervez Rasool in every Kashmiri village. We just need to explore that and should not really fall into the statement of politics," said Parra. He lamented that the 'celebrations' of people like Farooq become news but not of those who celebrate India's victory. "There is no offence to such celebrations (Mirwaiz's) , but the problem is that the people who celebrate for the country are not getting acknowledgement across the country," said the PDP leader. Mirwaiz tweeted after the Pakistan defeated England in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. The chairman of Hurriyat Forum tweeted, "As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals! (sic)". (ANI)