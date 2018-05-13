Peace-loving countries should come together against Pak: Commando Surendra Singh

[India], May 13 (ANI): Commando Surendra Singh, who was a part of the team during 26/11 operations, on Sunday appealed to all the peace-loving countries to come together and fight against Pakistan.

"Pakistan is a terrorist country and entire world knew the truth behind the 26/11 attacks. Appeal to all peace-loving countries to come together and fight against Pak. Former Pakistan Prime Minister should have accepted the truth earlier," he told ANI.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had said that terrorists sent by Pakistan were responsible for the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives.

"Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?" Nawaz said in an interview to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper in a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court. Pakistan has so far not completed trial in the 26/11 case. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks in different parts of the city, killing about 166 people and injuring over 600 others. The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) was believed to have plotted the 26/11 attacks. Its mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, has been roaming freely in Pakistan. India has, time and again, protested against Islamabad for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for allegedly plotting the 2008 attack. (ANI)