Pema Khandu sworn-in as AP Chief Minister; says accept role of 'Mukhya Sevak' with full responsibility

BJP leader Pema Khandu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Khandu along with 11 other cabinet ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brigadier (retd) B.D Mishra here.

Later Khandu tweeted, "Took oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh today at a swearing-in ceremony administered by Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Brig Dr BD Mishra Ji (retd) along with 11 other Ministers sworn in. Humbly I accept the role of 'Mukhya Sevak' with full responsibility."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pema Khandu for being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state. "Congratulations to the dynamic @PemaKhanduBJP on being sworn in as the CM of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes to him and his team in taking Arunachal Pradesh to newer heights of growth and glory. Looking forward to working together for the state's citizens, especially the youth," Modi said in a tweet. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the ceremony. BJP won 41 out of 60 Assembly seats in the elections which were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)