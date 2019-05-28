Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM on May 29

[India], May 27 (ANI): BJP leader Pema Khandu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on May 29.

"Pema Khandu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on May 29. Extend my gratitude to BJP MLAs for electing Khandu as the BJP legislature party leader," BJP leader Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Monday.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Arunachal Pradesh by winning 37 out of 55 Assembly seats in the recently held polls.

On the other hand, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) won seven seats, while Congress and National People's Party (NPP) could manage to win only four seats each. (ANI)