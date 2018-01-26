People enthralled to witness ASEAN leaders attend 69th R-Day

[India] January 26 (ANI): People from across the nation have come to the national capital to witness the 69th Republic Day parade where for the first time leaders of 10 countries from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member-states will parade as chief guests.

The leaders from Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam will grace the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Negi, a local from Uttarakhand, said, "I have come to Delhi to especially see the Republic Day parade. I am very excited for this year's parade as the delegation from 10 countries will be attending the event".

Another visitor, Vinod from Mumbai said the Republic Day event seems very well organized and the arranged security is commendable. "We all are very excited for the Republic Day parade as every year there is only one guest invited from the international community but this time 10 countries will become a part of it. This portrays the positive relations India is establishing with other countries. It is a very proud moment for us," said Siddhesh Joshi from Mumbai. Ayan Mandal from Kolkata hoped India to sign Memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with these nations in order to become more powerful in nature. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up everywhere in the national capital. Security forces have been deployed in numbers, to keep a check on the situations. Vehicles, in each and every police points, are being checked thoroughly. Vigilance at sensitive spots across the country has been increased to ensure safety and security. The parade ceremony will commence at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath. Women's Motor Cycle team 'Seema Bhawani' of Border Security Force (BSF) will be the main attraction of the spectacle, which was raised at Central School of Motor Transport (CSMT), BSF Academy Tekanpur on October 20, 2016. As per tradition, after unfurling the National Flag, the national anthem is played with a 21 gun salute. The parade then commences and the President take the salute. The ceremony will end with the national anthem and release of balloons. (ANI)