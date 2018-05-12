People expecting BJP govt in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

[India], May 12 (ANI): People are expecting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Karnataka, party cleader and BS Yeddyurappa's close confidante Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday, after she cast her vote in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

"I have cast my vote. Our workers are very happy to come to the booth and vote for this election, and people are expecting that BJP will come to power in the state," Karandlaje told ANI.

BJP's commendeded chief ministerial candidate and former chief minister Yeddyurappa, BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the extensive campaign carried out by them across the state.

Karnadlaje also appreciated the pink booths introduced separately for women voters, "I am very happy that Election Commssion made separate booth for women called pink booths." Karandlaje, a Lok Sabha MP from Udupi-Chickmagalur, has been actively campaigning for the party, but is not contesting the elections. Polling at 58,546 polling stations across the state is underway for 222 out of 224 assembly seats. The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and R.R. Nagar, has been postponed. A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, are registered to cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15. (ANI)