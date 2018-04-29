People fed up of Congress misrule: Ravi Shankar Prasad

[India] Apr 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that people are fed up of Congress party's 'misrule' and assured that wave of change is about to come.

"People of Karnataka are tired of Congress' misrule in the state. A change will definitely take place there. BJP government will work for the development of the state," he told ANI.

He further took a dig at Congress 'Jan Akrosh' rally and said that it shows party's greed for power.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the rally which highlighted the alleged failure and corruption of the Prime Minister Modi-led government. The minister expressed ire over Rahul's irresponsible attitude and alleged him of using derogatory words against Prime Minister Modi in the rally. "The words he used against our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is shameful, irresponsible and baseless," said the minister. Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Amit Shah, said that the rally organised by the Congress highlighted the increasing irrelevance of a "dynasty and their courtiers," who were overthrown from one state after another in the elections. The rally comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, which will take place on May 12. (ANI)