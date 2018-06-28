People have lost faith in Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav

[India], June 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that there is no chance of forming an alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The Public and the Rashtriya Janata Dal don't want Nitish Kumar back. He has betrayed everybody, every time, There is no place for him in the grand alliance."

Tejashwi Yadav further said that the people and RJD have lost faith on Nitish's credibility.

Bihar Chief Minister had earlier also drew flak from Tejashwi Yadav for changing loyalties to gain political advantage.

Earlier, commenting on Nitish Kumar's decision to join the Bhartiya Janata Party, Tejashwi had said, "Nitish Kumar has done no 'Vikas' in Bihar, all he has done is making four governments in four years." Tejashwi had also said that Nitish Kumar was trying to gain a political advantage when he called Lalu Prasad to inquire about his health. Tejashwi had said, "Nothing but a late courtesy call to inquire about his health when he was undergoing fistula operation on Sunday. Surprisingly Nitish Ji got to know about his ill health after four months of hospitalisation. I hope he realises that he is the last politician to enquire following BJP/NDA Ministers who visited him in the hospital," Janata Dal (United) and RJD fought in alliance with Nitish Kumar as their chief ministerial faces in the last assembly elections in Bihar, while Tejashwi was appointed as the deputy chief minister then. "There are differences within the party in Janata Dal United (JDU), even people in BJP are not happy with Nitish," Tejashwi said. (ANI)