People in lakhs throng India Gate, cripple traffic

[India] Jan 1 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police was forced to issue an advisory on Monday after people thronged the India Gate lawns in large numbers to celebrate the first day of the new year.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central Delhi.

"Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrian and heavy volume of motorist. No parking available around India Gate. Advised to avoid India Gate and take alternate route," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

More than 50 traffic police officials were trying to regulate the traffic at India Gate. However at the time of filing this report, heavy traffic jam was also witnessed on all the roads leading to India Gate. (ANI)