People in Varanasi pray for safe return of IAF pilot in Pak custody

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Scores of people residing in Varanasi on Thursday offered prayers wishing for the early and safe return of Indian Air Force (IAF) official, who was detained by Pakistan following an air battle by forces of the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, Ravikant Vishvakarma, a devotee said, "We all have united here to pray for Abhinandan ji. I request Pakistan to treat him well."

Sandeep Misra, another resident of Varanasi echoed similar sentiments and stated, "We will pray for him and expect the government to take requisite measures in this regard."

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned on Wednesday by Ministry of External Affairs in the national capital to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India, including violation of the Indian air space and targeting of Indian military posts. India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was also made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. (ANI)