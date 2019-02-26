People living near international border, LoC need to be evacuated: Omar

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah has an important point to make: "Now we have an obligation to ensure that our people living near the international border & line of control are not caught in any Pakistani response. Local administrations need to be ready to evacuate & rehouse people to safe areas if situation escalates.

"I'm in touch with my party colleagues in frontier areas to lend all possible help & assistance, both to the administration as well as to any people caught up in any Pakistani misadventure."

In October 2016, a month after the surgical strike, Indian citizens in Bobiya and adjoining hamlets in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district spent sleepless nights due to the intensified shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on October-20 and 21. Police armed with bullet proof vehicles criss crossed the shell-hit hamlets particularly Bobiya carrying loads of scared villagers. They were ferried to the camps setup by the district administration at government higher secondary school in Hiranagar and another school at Chhan Khatrian.