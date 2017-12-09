'People of Gujarat know Congress is incompetent'

[India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state party chief Jitu Vaghani on Saturday said people of Gujarat know that Congress' is incompetent.

"We are going to win 150 plus seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, and people's support has made us confident. Also, Congress' incompetence has come in front of the people," Jitu Vaghani, BJP Gujarat Chief and candidate from Bhavnagar West told ANI.

The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat has begun today.

In 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 63 of the 89 constituencies while the Congress got only 22 seats. Others won four seats. A total of 977 candidates are in the fray, out of which 57 are women candidates. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress. (ANI)