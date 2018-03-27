People of K'taka are looking for a change: Amit Shah

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, who is currently in Karnataka, on Monday claimed that the people of the state are unhappy with Siddaramaiah-led government and are looking for a change.

Speaking to media, on Monday night, the BJP president said, "Throughout the day I have met farmers, saints and BJP party workers from 30 constituencies. People of Karnataka are unhappy with Siddaramaiah government and it is very much visible that people are looking for a change."

Shah further accused that the Congress party is adopting divide and rule policy to win the upcoming Assembly elections, "There are lots of question among Karnataka's people for the Siddaramaiah government and to run away from those questions, the Congress party will now apply 'divide and rule' politics." "The Congress government is now trying to win the elections on the basis of divide and rule policy, but the people of Karnataka knows this tactic of Congress very well,"he added. Shah earlier took a jibe at the Karnataka Chief Minister, equating his "expensive" watch with corruption in the state. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the only socialist leader who wears a wristwatch worth Rs. 40 lakhs. This watch is an evidence of his corruption," said Shah. (ANI)