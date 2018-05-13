People seek sanctuary at water parks as nation witnesses intense heat wave

[India], May 13 (ANI): As the mercury in most part of India is rising day by day, people are resorting to various means to keep themselves cool.

Residents of Surat are seeking respite in water parks and snow parks from the calescent heat. The intense heat wave is making another round to Gujarat with the temperature crossing 40 degree Celsius in most places.

For instance, in a Surat snow park resort, people were seen enjoying themselves and wearing jackets and warmers to get a feeling of the winter season of the park.

Minal Mandlewala, a tourist told ANI, "It is very hot here. The hot weather is also very harmful to your skin. The snow park here is the best."

Trisha Shah, a school student too shared her experiences of enjoying in the snow park.

"I am really enjoying it here. Right now, my summer vacations are going on. And coming here to the snow park is absolutely great. I am not in a mood to leave the snow park since I am enjoying myself to the fullest," she said.

"People are beating the heat in Surat with air conditioners and coolers. Animals are also facing many problems due to lack of water in the summer season," Trisha added.

In Amazonia water park, people have flocked to the resort in Surat and are dancing to the tunes of popular Hindi songs in the pool.

Vrunda Parmar, a Vadodara resident told ANI, "I have come all the way from Vadodara. I am having an amazing experience at the Amazonia water park. It is very hot here and we all get to spend some time with our family in the water park."

Explaining the heat wave in the city, she added, "Since it is so hot, people should stay at homes between 11am-4pm. If you are walking in the heat, there is a risk of skin infections. People should have fruits to keep themselves cool and fit in the summer season."

In Vijayawada, people were seen beating the heat by having fruits such as watermelon and water chestnuts.

Chetan Sharma, a scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department in Jaipur explained the reason of the current weather pattern.

He told ANI, "Right now the summer season is going on and the present conditions are heat wave conditions. The thunder activities, wind storms and low pressure generated is leading to a western disturbance which meets the Arabian Sea."

"When the heat rises in the day, the low pressure increases leading to pulling of moisture from the Arabian Sea. In the evening, convection cult takes place, wherein the wind uprises and then it gets cool. So after that, rainfall takes place along with windstorm. That's why because of the current heat wave, there is a phenomenon of low pressure in western states like Rajasthan, which observes windstorm and thunderstorm frequently. The heatwave will remain until the beginning of June," Sharma added.

In regards to this, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a meeting with 17 heat wave-prone states to review their preparedness and mitigation measures on Saturday.

In view of the recent incidents of thunderstorm and lightning, preparedness measures relating to these hazards were also assessed.

In the meeting conducted through video conference, NDMA member R. K. Jain requested the states to run extensive public awareness campaigns in local languages to educate people about the simple ways of mitigating the impact of heat waves and lightning. He also asked the states to work on developing thresholds at local levels and ensure wider dissemination of early warnings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that besides the regular five-day forecasts, it now comes out with a special heat bulletin at 07.30 hours to help people plan their day accordingly.

A detailed review of the preparedness of the states in terms of having heat action plans up to the district level, providing shelters, drinking water, rescheduling work timings to avoid peak heat impact for labourers, medical treatment, etc. was carried out as well.

The NDMA underlined the importance of training all stakeholders to build local capacities and ensure a better response to an emergency. It also asked the States to share a report on the activities carried out by them so that best practices followed by one State can be suitably adapted by others.

Besides, the NDMA has been running an all-out awareness campaign on social media on the do's and don'ts of a heat wave, thunderstorms and lightning. NDMA's "Beat the Heat India" campaign is being widely used and publicised by various other stakeholders. (ANI)