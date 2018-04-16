People should decide if BJP can be referred as 'Balatkar Janata Party': Kamal Nath

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be changed to 'Balatkar Janata Party'.

Addressing the media on Kathua and Unnao rape cases, the Congress leader said, "I read it somewhere that around 20 leaders of the BJP are linked with rape cases. Now the people should consider changing the name of the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party to Balatkar Janata Party."

Recently, the BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the charges of raping a minor last year.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA last Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)