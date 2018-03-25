People should not have boyfriends, girlfriends, says BJP MLA

Guna [Madhya Pradesh]: To curb molestation cases in the country, girls should not make boyfriends and boys should not make girlfriends, suggested one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

"In our country women are worshipped four times, therefore I am not ready to accept that they are tortured. The data can reveal anything. Western culture should be kept at bay. Neither girlfriend nor boyfriend should be allowed," said PL Shakya, who represents Guna assembly constituency.

Last year, he came into the limelight when he declared Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's marriage as "unpatriotic" as they tied the knot in Italy.