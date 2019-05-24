People taught lesson to JDS, Congress leaders, says Yeddyurappa

[India], May 23 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday said the people have taught Congress and JD(S) leaders a lesson for their needless criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Definitely, Congress and JD(S) leaders were speaking nonsense against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have taught a lesson to Congress and JD(S) leaders. We thank the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka," said the former CM while speaking to ANI.

When asked about how confident BJP is of forming a government in the state as well, he said: "We will wait and see tomorrow what development takes place now. I don't want to comment now because it is an all-India party. We will take the permission of the Central leadership and then we will see what we can do."

On being asked about Karnataka giving BJP so many seats, Yeddyurappa said: "We are winning over 300 seats on our own. It is a big achievement. The people of the country appreciated PM Modi's achievements and have given full support to the BJP." BJP has won 12 seats and is leading on 13 seats in Karnataka out of a total of 28. Their vote share stands at 51.2 per cent till the last reports came in. (ANI)