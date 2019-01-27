People thrash politicians who don’t fulfill their commitments: Nitin Gadkari

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday claimed that people appreciate only those politicians who fulfill their commitments and thrash those who don’t.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said: “People like those politicians who show them big dreams, but those who don’t fulfill the dreams that they commit are thrashed by people. Therefore, one should only commit what they can fulfill. I am not among those who show people big dreams. I do what I say, fearlessly.”

Elaborating upon the work done by his department, Gadkari added: “We have been able to curb 27 per cent of pollution in Delhi after we built new roads there. Around 2000 driving schools have been started under my department. We are working on constructing roads worth Rs five lakh crore in Maharashtra. We are majorly making four and six-lane roads as broader roads consume less fuel.” It is during this event actor Isha Koppikar joined the BJP in Nitin Gadkari's presence. She has been given the charge of Women Transport Wing as its working president. (ANI)