People throng Kishan ration shop to buy goods at subsidised rates

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Kishan ration shop, an initiative taken by the Kishan Research and Development Centre, is helping the locals here to save money by selling fresh farm products at a fixed price and other grocery items at a subsidized rate, similarly like cooperative department stores.

It is worth noticing that these shops sell farm produce acquired directly from the farmers at a price profitable to them and also beneficial to the buyers. It sells products such as rice, wheat, pulses, spices, vegetables, and dairy products. Besides, it also has consumer durables like coffee powder, tea leaves, tea powder, and even soaps.

"Earlier I used to buy products from the grocery shop outside my house at a higher price. But buying things from Kishan ration shops has helped me to save money. Besides saving money, the quality of the products are also good as they are directly coming from the farmers, " said Meenakshi, a customer. In order to buy the products at a minimal rate, the customers visiting the shop need to carry their anyone their identity proof documents such as Ration card, or Aadhaar card and avail discounts of as much as 90 per cent on some products. "We offer subsidies on many products. This concept of buying directly taking supply from the farmers and selling it to people is profitable for all us. We make a card of the shop after the customers show their identity card. This is a good place to buy products at a controlled rate," the shopkeeper said. Kishan Research and Development Center is an organisation promoted under (KKF) Khadyota Kishan foundation approved by Government of India. The aim of these shops is to develop the economic level of the farmers and to get the right price for the agricultural and manufacturing products. (ANI)