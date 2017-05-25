People to soon get world class facilities at Jammu Airport

[India], May 25 (ANI): With an aim to cater to the growing influx of people, the authorities of the Jammu Airport are upgrading with modern equipments and expanding the capacity of the airport.

Recently, the newly constructed arrival and departure facility was opened for public use. Work on modernisation and expansion of the airport is going on in full swing and nearly 80 percent of the work is complete.

The installation of new facilities by the airport authorities has garnered buoyed response from the people.

"One of the greatest facilities that are being provided is that we can now purchase coupons for Vaishno Devi darshan. It has saved us from stranding in long queues and saved a lot of time for us," a passenger said. Besides these, the authorities are now milling to expand the total area of the airport from 6745 square meters to 14500 square meters. "In 2001, the Jammu Airport was constructed. However, its operation of flights was less. Since the area was less, the airport's capacity was 180 arrival and 180 departure. Now that the passenger traffic has increased drastically, we have increased capacity whereby the capacity has increased to 360 arrival and 360 departure. We have also improved our security arrangements, we now have the capacity to provide security to five flights simultaneously," Director of Jammu Airport, D. K. Gautam told ANI. Gautam further said that a request for additional 137 acres of land has been made to the state government in order to cater the growing traffic. "Earlier, there were only 11 check-in counters, now it has been increased to 22 thereby doubling our handling capacity. We have also stretched our conveyor belt. There were no escalators earlier, now we have installed three new escalators, and three lifts in the airport," he added. The new airport now will also have a child care room and a medical room . The baggage handling system has also been upgraded. All the facilities like water, toilets, shopping areas restaurants have been upgraded.(ANI)