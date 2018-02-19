People voting for Congress will not get anything, claims BJP's Maya Singh

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Maya Singh issued an indirect warning to the people here, saying that people voting for the Congress party will not get the benefit of any scheme by the Centre.

The urban development while campaigning for the upcoming by-poll in the constituency asked the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Those who have voted for the phool (BJP) everything is fine with them. You people made a mistake by voting haath (Congress),"

"Vote for the BJP everyone will get everything. Don't waste your votes. Those who will commit the same mistake will not get anything," she added.

A few days back, BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia also made a similar remark. Addressing a rally in Shivpuri, she said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was BJP's scheme and will not be provided to those who vote for the Congress. BJP had won 165 of the 230 assembly seats in the last elections. (ANI)