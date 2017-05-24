People who follow rules, decorum face consequences: Shiv Sena

[India] May 24 (ANI): Rebutting Karnataka minister R. Roshan Baig's objecting to the chanting of "Jai Maharashtra", Shiv Sena leader Neelam Ghore on Wednesday asserted that those who follow rules and decorum in life are the ones who face consequences.

"In this country, people who follow rules and decorum in life are the ones who face consequences, and the ones who do not even remain present for the national anthem in Srinagar, are free birds. Just because the state wants people to make Marathi compulsory, the opposition wants to isolate and punish them on their thinking. Sometimes, they also want to disrobe their prestige and honour," Ghore told ANI.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Ghore said it is the responsibility of the grand old party to prevent its ministers from making unjustifiable statements or committing such acts.

"So whatever Baig has said is not at all legal, it is his vindictive nature that he has expressed. As a member of Shiv Sena- I request President and Prime Minister to look into this matter. The government of Maharashtra has already given letter to Chief Minister of Maharashtra but because K'taka CM and Baig belong to congress it is the responsibility of the grand old party's high command to see to it that such an act should not be done by the ministers again," Ghore said.

Earlier this day, Baig had also allegedly said that Karnataka government was intending to bring in a new legislation to check "anti-Karnataka activities" by elected representatives.

The matter was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday by Shiv Sena legislator Dr. Neelam Gorhe following which the state government assured to take it up with Karnataka Chief Minister, K Siddaramaiah.

The Leader of the Upper House Chandrakant Patil said that he had discussed the matter with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, political parties and organisations in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and other parts of state protested against Baig's statement.

Activists of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Thane painted 'Jai Maharashtra' on buses plying to Karnataka.

Swabhiman Sanghtana workers defaced the board of Karnataka Sangha Hall and wrote 'Jai Maharashtra' on it. Shiv Sena activists in Pune's Swargate, too, painted the slogan on buses plying to Karnataka.

Sainiks in Kolhapur painted slogans - 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhawani' - on at least seven buses plying from Kolhapur to Belgaum. (ANI)