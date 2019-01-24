People will make PM Modi step down from his post: Rahul on Lok Sabha polls

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the people of India are going to defeat the BJP and make Prime Minister Narendra Modi step down from his post in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Prime Minister Modi spreads hatred wherever he goes. He makes Hindu-Muslim fight. In Punjab, he makes Hindu and Sikh fight. In Gujarat, he says throw out people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This country can’t run on hatred. Only love and togetherness can take this country forward,” Rahul said while addressing a rally here.

“The people of this country are going to make Narendra Modi step down from the post of Prime Minister in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. People of this country know that ‘Chowkidaar chor hain’,” he added. Questioning the promises made by the BJP before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul at a different rally said, “I want to ask the youth, four years back Prime Minister Modi said, ‘Achhe din ayenge’. Did it happen? The Prime Minister in all his speech used to say that he will give jobs to two crore youths every year. From the podium, Prime Minister Modi used to say, ‘Achhe din,’ and people replied him back saying, ‘ayenge’. Now, my slogan is ‘Chowkidaar’ and people say ‘Chor hai’.” He added, “How did this happen in last four-and-half years? How ‘Chowkidaar’ was proved as a thief? A farmer gives everything to the future of the country, but Narendra Modi-led government couldn’t waive off even Rs 1 of their loans. Farmers are demanding them to waive off their loans, but Prime Minister Modi has told (Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley that they won’t do it because they don’t have money. They said it in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. During the state assembly elections, we said Prime Minister Modi is a liar and we will waive off farmer loans within 10 days of coming to power. When we came into power in these states, we waived off farmers' loans within two days.” (ANI)