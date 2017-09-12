People with vision have work, not ones 'without' it: Ramdev on Rahul's right-wing remark

[India], September 12 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's statement that the core constituency of right-wing leaders are those who cannot get a job, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said that people who have viewpoint, and a vision, there is a lot of work in this universe, but for people, who are devoid of any vision, there isn't.

"Rightist, leftist, capitalist, opportunist, socialist - these are different names given by some clever people. I believe that people, who have viewpoint, vision, there is a lot of work in this universe. And the one who is visionless and workless, I have nothing to say to them," Baba Ramdev told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi today launched a renewed attack on the Union government slamming the November 8, 2016-move of demonetisation. Speaking at the University of California, Berkeley, Rahul Gandhi said that the note ban caused a tremendous damage to the economy as the decision was taken without discussion with the Chief Economic Advisor and Parliament. Admitting to the fact that the Congress is not in its best of health, Rahul Gandhi said, "Around 2012, arrogance crept into the Congress party and we stopped having conversations with people." Rahul Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of massively opening up space for the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)