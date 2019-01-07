Perambra mosque stoning: DYFI, CPI (M) activists booked

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Perambra Police on Sunday registered a case against Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) / Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] activists for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups.

Cases were registered against Akhildas and 20 others under section 153A for promoting enmity between two groups and attempting to cause a riot, in connection with the pelting of stones at a mosque in Perambra last week.

This comes at a time when the state is witnessing spurts of violence owing to the entry of two women into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine earlier this month.

On Thursday, violent protests broke out across Kerala- a day after two women of menstruating age-Bindu and Kanakadurga climbed the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala. The Kerala police have arrested 1369 and detained 717 under preventive measures till Friday morning in connection with the hartal-related violence in the state after the entry of the women into the hilltop shrine. The police have registered 801 cases in connection with the violence that broke out after various organisations called for a state-wide shut down of shops and other establishments on Thursday to protest against the entry of the women. (ANI)