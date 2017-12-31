Perform or perish: Air India CMD's New Year message to employees

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The newly-appointed Chief Managing Director (CMD) of the struggling airline Air India, Pradeep Singh Kharola, on Sunday told the employees that they have to perform if they do not want to perish.

In a New Year's message to the staff, Kharola wrote, "Air India has been launching new routes in the domestic and international sectors, initiating innovative schemes, upgrading its fleet to become more vibrant and win passenger confidence. We have to perform if we do not want to perish. Air India has to beat competition on the basis of on time performance, load factor, cleanliness, streamlined functioning and spotless, productive performance."

The CMD also advised the employers to adopt a professional and productive work culture that will hold the key to their turnaround. "We have to adopt a professional and productive work culture which will hold the key for our turnaround....your hard work has helped Air India to improve in some of the key operational parameters in recent times, but still, we have miles to go", Kharola said. "We have to stay focused and deliver as the Government has assured us that it wants a more vibrant Air India in the days to come and our future can only be shaped by our sincere effort and commitment", he added. Kharola took over as chairman and managing director of the national carrier earlier this month. (ANI)