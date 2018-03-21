Periyar statue vandalised: CRPF personnel placed under suspension

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was arrested for vandalising Periyar's statue in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai, was placed under suspension on Wednesday.

"He is under treatment for Schizophrenia and was on a 30-day leave when the incident happened," the CRPF said.

Yesterday, the head of the statue of Dravidian movement icon was found severed in the village, which led to tension in the area.

Following this incident, a petrol bomb was hurled on the car of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district secretary in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)