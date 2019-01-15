Perpetrators of Kabul attack to be brought to justice: India

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): India on Tuesday said that the perpetrators of the heinous Kabul attack on Monday, should be immediately brought to justice.

The terror attack in Kabul, which took place in the Green Village compound in Kabul's Police Division 9 on Monday, killed an Indian national and along with many others.

A press statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said, "We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured."

The Indian Embassy in Kabul has also taken further steps to repatriate the mortal remains of the Indian national. According to Washington Post, the vehicle bomb explosion on Monday night in Kabul took lives of four people and injured 113 people, as confirmed by local officials. (ANI)