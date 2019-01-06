Personal secretaries of 3 UP ministers sent to jail in corruption case

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The personal secretaries of three Uttar Pradesh ministers, who were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), have been sent to jail for their alleged involvement in corruption and bribes exchange cases for contracts.

The three accused, Ramnaresh Tripathi, Santosh Awashti and Om Prakash Kashyap were identified as personal secretaries of Minister of State for Mining, Excise and Prohibition Archana Pandey, Minister of State for Backward Class Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar and Minister of State for Basic, Secondary and Higher Education Sandeep Singh, respectively.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT)-monitored probe into a graft case involving these three personal secretaries. The said staff members were caught on camera allegedly seeking bribes, against favours like transfers, in a sting operation by a media house. Afterward, the three accused were suspended and a police case was registered against them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed the SIT to record the statements of all the parties' and complete the investigation within a span of 10 days. The SIT team, formed under Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Lucknow Rajiv Krishna will also be assisted by Special Income Tax officer Rakesh Verma. Meanwhile, the Secretariat Administration Department has also been directed to review if there are any more such cases. (ANI)