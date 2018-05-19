'Personal statements on K'taka Governor unacceptable'

New Delhi: Congress Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated that personal statements on Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala will not be accepted.

Surjewala's statement comes after former Member of Indian Parliament (MP) Sanjay Nirupam drew a parallel between Governor Vala and the loyalty of dogs.

"The Karnataka Governor murdered democracy. However, the Congress will not support any such statements. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have regard even for their worst enemies, unlike Prime Minister Modi. Any statement made on him (Governor Vala) personally won't be accepted," Surjewala told ANI.

Earlier in the day, B.S. Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister of Karnataka ahead of the floor test that was scheduled for him to prove majority at the state assembly. Soon after, Nirupam said, "Vajubhai Vala ji has established a new record of loyalty in this country. Perhaps, every man in this country will now name their dogs as Vajubhai Vala, because nobody can be more loyal than this." "Today, democracy has won in the country. The people, who on the basis of their money and their ego, wanted to rule the world have lost today. This day will be remembered as the day when (Prime Minister) Modi and (Amit) Shah lost," he added. On a related note, H. D. Kumaraswamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 21 between 12 noon and 1 pm.