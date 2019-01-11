Peter Siddle makes a comeback after 8 years, named in playing XI for First ODI

[Australia], Jan 11 (ANI): Veteran Australia fast bowler, Peter Siddle will play his first ODI since November 2010 when he turns out for Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, January 12.

The playing XI announced by skipper Aaron Finch on Friday (January 11), had three other specialist bowlers, apart from Siddle.

Siddle will line up with Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff with Nathan Lyon as the specialist spinner. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will take the all-rounders slots.

"For Sidds to go away and work on the skills that he's brought to the table over the last couple of years in Big Bash cricket is outstanding," ICC quoted Finch, as saying. The Australian captain also added, "He well and truly deserves his spot. Any tour you go on, Sidds is one of the first picked I would think for what he brings to the team and the skill set he brings." Siddle's return to the limited-overs side would see him breaking a new record for the longest gap between appearances for an Australia player. Coincidently, his return will be at the same venue where he played his last ODI. Australia XI for first ODI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk) Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff.(ANI)