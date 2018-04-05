Petition against MoS status to seers in MP

[India], Apr 5 (ANI): Days after Madhya Pradesh Government accorded Minister of State (MoS) rank to five religious leaders, a petition has been filed in an Indore court against the decision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government on Tuesday granted MoS status to Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, and Pandit Yogenda Mahant in the state cabinet.

On March, 31, these five leaders were also appointed as members in a special committee formed for raising awareness about water conservation, cleanliness and aforestation near Narmada River.

The move has already invited flak of Opposition parties who termed it a 'appeasement politics.'(ANI)