Petition filed against Supreme Court's amends to SC/ST Act

[India], Apr. 02 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday confirmed that the Supreme Court's ratification to make amends to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) {Prevention of Atrocities} Act (1989) will not go unchallenged and a petition has already been filed to try and convince the apex court to reconsider its decision.

"I wish to convey that today we have filed a petition on the judgment by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government," said Prasad.

Outrage over the review in the Act made by the Supreme Court has engulfed numerous parts of the country in a cloud of violence, as various parts of Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, etc. have seen border-line riots, as protesters have taken to destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary. Various Dalit organisations have also called for a nationwide shutdown or a 'Bharat Bandh' to protest against the ruling. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.(ANI)