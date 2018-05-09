Petition filed in SC against Congress manifesto

The Chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sena Pramod Muthalik has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Hearing of the plea will begin on May 10.

In his plea, Muthalik has claimed that the Congress manifesto seeks votes in the name of religion, thus all Congress candidates should be disqualified from contesting the election for allegedly indulging in religious discrimination.

The petition states that Congress has asked for votes from Muslims and by other minorities by luring them with targeted schemes in their manifesto - prohibited under Article 15 and 27 of the Constitution of India.

The petition further claimed that the Congress manifesto is violative of provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Congress and the BJP had been mud-slinging right from the start of the campaigns as the Congress accused the BJP of being communal and the BJP, in turn, accused the Congress of appeasement. (ANI)