Petition in Delhi HC, seeking direction for EC to supervise internal election of political parties

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to supervise and manage the internal election of political parties.

The plea alleged that a few families are dominating the political scenario of the country and is, in turn, thwarting the basic mandate of the Constitution.

The petition was filed by Arvind Kumar through his counsel Setu Sharma. The court has slated the matter for hearing on February 6.

The petition also mentions the names of some political parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The petition further sought the court’s action on the inaction of the authorities to formulate legislation to regulate the process of holding intra-party elections to democratise the structure of political parties in India, which have become a fiefdom of a few families. The petition also sought the court’s direction to the respondents to ensure that no member of the family to initiate action to the effect that no person and family should be allowed to behold the main position in the party by whatever name for more than five years. It also requested the court to direct the Election Commission to supervise and manage the internal election of parties and direct the Centre to act in line with the Law Commission of India and the National Commission for Review of Working of the Constitution. (ANI)